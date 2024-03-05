Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/5/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC (IGT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Game Technology PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in gaming. The Company operates and provides an integrated portfolio of gaming technology products and services, including online and instant lottery systems, iLottery, instant ticket printing, lottery management services, commercial services, gaming systems, electronic gaming machines, iGaming, and sports betting. The Company operates through three segments. The Global Lottery segment operates traditional lottery and iLottery businesses across the world, which includes sales, operations, product development, technology, and support, across the world. The Global Gaming segment operates a land-based gaming business across the world, which includes sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operation, and technology, across the world. The Digital & Betting segment operates iGaming and sports betting activities across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

IGT Guru Analysis

IGT Fundamental Analysis

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC - ADR (RBGLY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Reckitt) is a United Kingdom-based global consumer goods company. The Company's operating segments comprise the Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition business. The Hygiene portfolio works to eliminate dirt, germs, pests, and odors with products such as Lysol, Finish, Air Wick, Harpic and Mortein. The Company's Health portfolio offers various solutions that provide pain relief, protection, hygiene, and personal care to households across the world, through brands like Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils and Veet. The Nutrition business includes its infant and child nutrition, its adult nutrition and its range of vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS). Brands under Nutrition business include Enfa, Enfamil, Nutramigen, Airborne, Move Free and Neuriva. The Company's brands also include Dettol, Lysol, Harpic, Finish, Durex, Mucinex, Enfamil and Move Free and more.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC - ADR

RBGLY Guru Analysis

RBGLY Fundamental Analysis

CHUY'S HOLDINGS INC (CHUY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chuy's Holdings, Inc. develops and operates Chuy's restaurants, which is a full-service restaurant concept, offering a menu of Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. The Company operates approximately 98 restaurants across 17 states. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and salads complemented by a variety of appetizers and desserts. Its restaurants also offer a variety of homemade sauces, including its Hatch Green Chile, Boom-Boom and Creamy Jalapeno sauces. Its menu includes Baja Shrimp Tacos, Tex-Mex Enchilada, the Elvis Presley Memorial Combo and the Comida Deluxe combination platter. The Company also enables its customers to customize their orders. It also offers a full-service bar in all its restaurants providing its customers a variety of beverage offerings, including its signature on-the-rocks margaritas made with hand-squeezed lime juice and the King's Punch, a made-to-order, hand-shaken rum cocktail served in its shaker.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CHUY'S HOLDINGS INC

CHUY Guru Analysis

CHUY Fundamental Analysis

INTERDIGITAL INC (IDCC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 20% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: InterDigital, Inc. is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, visual and related technologies. The Company licenses or intends to license its innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming. Its wholly owned subsidiaries hold a portfolio of approximately 28,800 patents and patent applications related to wireless communications, video coding, display technology, and other areas relevant to communications and entertainment products and services. The Company's video technology portfolio includes patents and applications relating to standards established by ISO/IEC Moving Picture Expert Group (MPEG), the ITU-T Video Coding Expert Group (VCEG), the Joint Collaborative Team on Video Coding (JCT-VC), and the Joint Video Expert Team (JVET), among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERDIGITAL INC

IDCC Guru Analysis

IDCC Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.