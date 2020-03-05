Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/5/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP (SIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America. Its parks offer a selection of thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. Its parks offer approximately 830 rides, including over 135 roller coasters. The Company's parks include Six Flags America, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari/ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Great America, Six Flags St. Louis, Six Flags Magic Mountain/ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Mexico and Six Flags New England.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

VECTRUS INC (VEC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vectrus, Inc. is a provider of services to the United States Government across the world. The Company offers services, including infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication. Its infrastructure asset management services support the United States Army, Air Force and Navy, and include infrastructure services, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, civil engineering, air base maintenance and operations, communications, emergency services, transportation, and life support activities at various global military installations. Its logistics and supply chain management services support and maintain the vehicle and equipment stocks of the United States Army and Marine Corps. Its information technology and network communication services consist of sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation and life cycle management of information technology systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 86.46% vs. 147.42% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.