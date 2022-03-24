Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION (BC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brunswick Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing recreational marine products, including marine propulsion products and boats, as well as parts and accessories for the marine and recreational vehicle (RV) markets. The Company also operates boat club. The Company operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories (P&A), and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers. The P&A segment includes engine parts and consumables, such as oils and lubricants, electrical products, boat parts and systems, and its distribution business. The Boat segment manufactures and distributes recreational boats, including sport boats and cruisers, runabouts, fiberglass offshore boats and fishing boats, aluminum fishing, utility, pontoon and deck boats, tow/wake boats, and heavy-gauge aluminum boats.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC. (SD) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company that is focused on acquisition, development and production activities. The Company's primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent in Oklahoma and Kansas. The Company holds interests in over 1,442 gross producing wells, approximately 947 of which it operates, and approximately 551,000 gross total acres under lease located primarily in Oklahoma and Kansas. Its productive wells consist of wells that are producing hydrocarbons. The Company sells its oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) to a range of customers, including oil and natural gas companies and trading and energy marketing companies. The Company's subsidiaries include Lariat Services, Inc., SandRidge Exploration and Production, LLC, SandRidge Holdings, Inc., SandRidge Midstream, Inc., SandRidge Operating Company and SandRidge Realty, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (PM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Philip Morris International Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States of America. Its segments include European Union Region (EU); Eastern Europe Region (EE); Middle East & Africa Region (ME&A); South & Southeast Asia Region (S&SA); East Asia & Australia Region (EA&A), and Latin America & Canada Region (LA&C). Its portfolio of international and local brands is led by Marlboro. Its other cigarette brands include Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark and Philip Morris. It owns various local cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A and Sampoerna U in Indonesia, and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. Its IQOS smoke-free product brand includes heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products. It also develops a pipeline of inhaled therapeutics and respiratory drug delivery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. (PATK) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Patrick Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of component and building products and materials serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the recreational vehicle (RV), marine, manufactured housing (MH) and industrial markets. Its Manufacturing segment includes laminated products for furniture, shelving, walls and countertops; decorative vinyl, wrapped vinyl, paper laminated panels and vinyl printing; solid surface, granite and quartz countertops; fabricated aluminum products; and other products. Its Distribution segment provides pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, interior and exterior lighting products, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, transportation and logistics services and other products. The Company operates through a network that includes approximately 174 manufacturing plants and 64 warehouse and distribution facilities located in 23 states with presence in China and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC (IIIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insteel Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company's operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures. Its WWR is produced as an engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. The Company's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. The Company sells its products nationwide across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

