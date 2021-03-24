Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/24/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC (CWH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a retailer of recreational vehicle (RV) and related products and services. The Company is principally engaged in offering recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, protection plans, products and resources. The Company operates through two segments: Good Sam Services and Plans, and RV and Outdoor Retail. Its Good Sam Services and Plans segment is engaged in the sale of the following offerings: emergency roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; and vehicle refinancing and refinancing assistance. The RV and Outdoor Retail segment is engaged in the sale of new and used RVs; commissions on the finance and insurance contracts related to the sale of RVs; the sale of RV service and maintenance work; the sale of RV parts and accessories; the sale of outdoor products, equipment and gear, and the sale of Good Sam Club memberships and co-branded credit cards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC

Full Guru Analysis for CWH

Full Factor Report for CWH

More details on Validea's Joel Greenblatt strategy

Joel Greenblatt Stock Ideas

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.