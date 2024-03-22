Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/22/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

JAKKS PACIFIC, INC. (JAKK) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world. The Company's segments include Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The Toys/Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand-held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot-to-floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids' indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. The Costumes segment, under its Disguise branding, designs, develops, markets, and sells a range of every-day and special occasion dress-up costumes and related accessories in support of Halloween, Carnival, Children's Day, Book Day/Week, and every-day/any-day costume play. Its brands include: AirTitans, Ami Amis, Disguise, Fly Wheels, JAKKS Wild Games, Moose Mountain, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co., Sky Ball, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS INC (ASO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is a full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Its private label brand portfolio consists of 20 brands, including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Game Winner, Outdoor Gourmet and Freely. The Company offers merchandise across four divisions, which include outdoors, sports and recreation, apparel and footwear. It offers products across various categories, which include camping, fishing, hunting, fitness, team sports, recreation, front end, outdoor and seasonal apparel, youth apparel, athletic apparel, licensed apparel, licensed apparel, work footwear, youth footwear, athletic footwear and team sports footwear. It operates 268 Academy Sports + Outdoors retail locations in 18 states and three distribution centers located in Katy, Texas, Twiggs County, Georgia and Cookeville, Tennessee. It also sells merchandise to customers across the United States through its academy.com website.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

