Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/22/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP (EVC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Entravision Communications Corporation is a media, marketing and technology company, which serves clients in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through three segments: television, radio and digital. The Company through its television segment owns and/or operates approximately 54 primary television stations located primarily in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Washington, D.C. The Company through its radio segment operations consist of approximately 48 operational radio stations, 38 FM and 10 AM, in 16 markets located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. The Company through its digital segment provides a suite of digital advertising solutions, which offers advertisers the opportunity to reach and engage with their target audiences by providing access to digital inventory. These solutions include those offered by Cisneros Interactive in Latin America.

TEGNA INC (TGNA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tegna Inc. is a media company engaged in providing stories, investigations and marketing services. It operates approximately 64 television stations in over 51 United States markets and owns four network affiliates in approximately 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 % of all television households nationwide. The Company also owns multicast networks, including True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA also owns multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. The Company owns and operates entertainment brands, including True Crime Network, Quest and Twist. The Company's Premion is an advertising platform that places advertisements alongside long-form (full-episode) and live streaming content across networks.

RYERSON HOLDING CORP (RYI) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ryerson Holding Corporation is a value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals. The Company through its metals service centers segment provides value-added processing and distribution of industrial metals with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It purchases a quantities of metal products from primary producers and sells these materials in smaller quantities to a range of metals-consuming industries. It carries a line of approximately 75,000 products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, JT Ryerson in the United States; Ryerson Canada, Inc., in Canada and Ryerson Metals de Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V., in Mexico. In addition to its North American operations, it conducts materials processing and distribution operations in China through its subsidiary, Ryerson China Limited, a Chinese limited liability company.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

