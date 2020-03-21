Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/21/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PAYCHEX, INC. (PAYX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paychex, Inc. is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services. As of May 31, 2016, the Company serviced approximately 605,000 payroll clients. It offers a portfolio of HCM services and products that allows its clients to meet their payroll and HR needs. Its payroll-related ancillary services and human resource service (HRS) offerings often leverage the information gathered in the base payroll processing service, allowing it to provide outsourcing services covering the HCM spectrum. The Company, through its HCM software-as-a-service platform, Paychex Flex, provides an integrated product suite that covers the employee life cycle from recruiting and hiring to retirement.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

JONES LANG LASALLE INC (JLL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients. It delivers various real estate services (RES) across three geographic business segments: the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Its RES is organized into five product categories: leasing; capital markets and hotels; property and facility management; project and development services, and advisory, consulting and other services. LaSalle offers clients with real estate investment products and services, such as private investments in multiple real estate property types, including office, industrial, healthcare and multifamily residential. LaSalle enables clients to invest in separate accounts focused on public real estate equities.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION (BC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brunswick Corp is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through two segments: Marine Engine and Boat. The Company's product includes marine engines and boats. The Company's engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories. Its boat offerings include: fiberglass pleasure boats; yachts and sport yachts; sport cruisers and sport boats; offshore fishing boats; aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats; pontoon boats; utility boats; deck boats; inflatable boats; and heavy-gauge aluminum boats. Its Mercury Marine brand manufactures four-stroke outboard engine models and two-stroke OptiMax outboard engines. The Boat Group also includes a commercial and governmental sales unit that sells products to commercial customers, as well as to the United States government and state, local and foreign governments.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 23.38% vs. 79.55% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

