Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/20/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DLH HOLDINGS CORP (DLHC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DLH Holdings Corp. is a provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation and cyber security solutions to federal agencies. The Company is focused on improved deployment of health and defense initiatives for multiple agencies within the federal government, including the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense. Its digital transformation and cyber security solutions include tools, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation. The Company's science research and development solutions include data analytics, testing and evaluation, clinical trials research services, and epidemiology studies. Its systems engineering and integration solutions include system modernization, enterprise-edge information technology (IT) management, health IT systems, performance-based logistics and robotics and unmanned systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DLH HOLDINGS CORP

DLHC Guru Analysis

DLHC Fundamental Analysis

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA (PRM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perimeter Solutions SA is a Luxembourg-based company. The Company provides investment holding company services. The object of the Company is the holding of participations in any form whatsoever in Luxembourg and foreign companies and in any other form of investment, the acquisition by purchase, subscription or in any other manner as well as the transfer by sale, exchange or otherwise of securities of any kind and the administration, management, control and development of its portfolio. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, EverArc (BVI) Merger Sub Limited is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA

PRM Guru Analysis

PRM Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.