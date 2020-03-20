Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/20/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. (NCMI) is a small-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National CineMedia, Inc. (NCM, Inc.) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. It is engaged in the sale of advertising to national, regional and local businesses in First Look, its cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens across the United States It also sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network (LEN), a series of screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theater lobbies. The Company sells online and mobile advertising through its Cinema Accelerator digital product to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. In-theater advertising and entertainment content is distributed across NCM LLC's national theater network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

