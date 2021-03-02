Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/2/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

KIMBERLY CLARK CORP (KMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company's segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company's Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products. The Company's Consumer Tissue segment offers products, such as facial and bathroom tissue, paper towels, napkins and related products. The Company's K-C Professional segment offers solutions and supporting products, such as wipers, tissue, towels, apparel, soaps and sanitizers. The Company's business outside North America includes Developing and Emerging Markets (D&E) and Developed Markets. It sells its products to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs and other retail outlets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC (IPG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specialize in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, specialized communications disciplines and data management. It operates through two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG). Within IAN, its agencies provide a range of global communications and marketing services. Its digital specialist agencies, including R/GA and Huge, provide digital capabilities and serve as digital partners. CMG, which includes Weber Shandwick, DeVries, Golin, FutureBrand, Jack Morton and Octagon Worldwide, provides clients with diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity and strategic marketing consulting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company's segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company's subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC) and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle), is engaged in the manufacture and sale of smokeless tobacco products and wine. Its other operating companies include Nu Mark LLC (Nu Mark), a subsidiary that is engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products, and Philip Morris Capital Corporation (PMCC), a subsidiary that maintains a portfolio of finance assets. Other subsidiaries include Altria Group Distribution Company and Altria Client Services LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

L BRANDS INC (LB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: L Brands, Inc. operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners. It operates in the retail brands, which include Victoria's Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works and La Senza. La Senza is a specialty retailer of women's intimate apparel. It sells its La Senza products at over 120 La Senza stores in Canada. Henri Bendel sells handbags, jewelry and other accessory products through New York and 28 other stores. Mast Global is a merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC (CWH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 30% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a retailer of recreational vehicle (RV) and related products and services. The Company is principally engaged in offering recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, protection plans, products and resources. The Company operates through two segments: Good Sam Services and Plans, and RV and Outdoor Retail. Its Good Sam Services and Plans segment is engaged in the sale of the following offerings: emergency roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; and vehicle refinancing and refinancing assistance. The RV and Outdoor Retail segment is engaged in the sale of new and used RVs; commissions on the finance and insurance contracts related to the sale of RVs; the sale of RV service and maintenance work; the sale of RV parts and accessories; the sale of outdoor products, equipment and gear, and the sale of Good Sam Club memberships and co-branded credit cards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

