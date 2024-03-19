News & Insights

Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/19/2024

March 19, 2024 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by John Reese for Validea ->

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD (NVGS) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Navigator Holdings Ltd. is a United Kingdom-based owner and operator of liquefied gas carriers. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia. It also owns a 50% share in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, United States. The Company's fleet consists of 56 semi-or fully refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders with its vessels. Its services include Maritime Logistics, Ship Shore Infrastructure and Consultancy, New Trends. It unlocks the possibilities of participating in global trade flows of liquefied gases, including propane, butane, ethane and petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene and butadiene, and ammonia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD:NEUTRAL
RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL:NEUTRAL
FINAL RANKING:FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD

NVGS Guru Analysis

NVGS Fundamental Analysis

G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources and markets a range of apparel, including outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. Its segments include wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under owned, licensed and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin and Karl Lagerfeld businesses, other than sales of products under the Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand from its retail stores and digital outlets. The retail operations segment consists primarily of direct sales to consumers through its company-operated stores and through digital channels. Its company-operated retail channels consist primarily of DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc and Wilsons Leather.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD:NEUTRAL
RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL:NEUTRAL
FINAL RANKING:FAIL

Detailed Analysis of G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD

GIII Guru Analysis

GIII Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

