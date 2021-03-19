Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/19/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. (WSM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company's e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs. The retail segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm and Rejuvenation, which sell its products through the Company's retail stores. The Company franchises its brands to third parties in a number of countries in the Middle East, the Philippines and Mexico. The Company's products are also available to customers through its catalogs and online across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

CENTRUS ENERGY CORP (LEU) is a small-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company supplies LEU to both domestic and international utilities for use in a growing fleet of nuclear reactors across the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include the LEU segment with two components, separative work units (SWU) and uranium, and the contract services segment. It is engaged in the development of uranium enrichment technology and is performing research and demonstration work to support the United States energy and national security. The Company provides LEU from multiple sources, including its inventory and long-term supply contracts and spot purchases. The LEU segment includes sales of the SWU component of LEU, sales of both the SWU and uranium components of LEU, and sales of natural uranium. The contract services segment includes revenue and cost of sales for American Centrifuge work that the Company performs as a contractor to UT-Battelle, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CENTRUS ENERGY CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

