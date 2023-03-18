Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/18/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BATH & BODY WORKS INC (BBWI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bath & Body Works, Inc. is operating as a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care products, soaps and sanitizer products. The Company's products offerings include fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The Company is operating approximately 1,787 stores and e-commerce sites in the United States and Canada. It is also operating more than 394 stores and 27 e-commerce sites in approximately 35 other countries operating under franchise, license and wholesale arrangements. The Company offers its products under Bath & Body Works, White Barn, Aromatherapy and other brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BATH & BODY WORKS INC

BBWI Guru Analysis

BBWI Fundamental Analysis

TURNING POINT BRANDS INC (TPB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turning Point Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products. The Company sells a range of products to adult consumers consisting of staple products under the brands Zig-Zag and Stoker's. Its segments include Zig-Zag Products (Zig-Zag), Stoker's Products (Stoker's) and NewGen Products (NewGen). Zig-Zag principally market and distribute rolling papers, tubes, and related products, and finished cigars and make-your-own cigar wraps. The Stoker's manufactures and markets moist snuff tobacco (MST) and contract for and market loose leaf chewing tobacco products. NewGen markets and distributes liquid vapor products and certain other products without tobacco and/or nicotine; distribute a wide assortment of products to non-traditional retail via VaporBeast, and markets and distributes a wide assortment of products to individual consumers. Its products include Beech-Nut, Trophy, Havana Blossom, Durango, Tequila Sunrise, Fred's Choice, Tennessee and Chew.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TURNING POINT BRANDS INC

TPB Guru Analysis

TPB Fundamental Analysis

