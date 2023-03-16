Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/16/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. (SHOO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children. Its Wholesale Footwear and Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment designs, sources, and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, clubs and others throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe, and through its joint ventures and international distributor network. Direct-to-Consumer segment consists of Steve Madden and Dolce Vita full-price retail stores, Steve Madden outlet stores, and its directly operated digital e-commerce Websites. First Cost segment represents commission-based activities where it serves as a buying agent for footwear products under private labels for select national chains, and value-priced retailers. Licensing segment is engaged in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson trademarks for use in the sale of select apparel, accessories and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STEVEN MADDEN, LTD.

SYLVAMO CORP (SLVM) is a small-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sylvamo Corporation is an uncoated papers company. The Company's segments include Europe, Latin America and North America. Europe segment produces a portfolio of uncoated freesheet papers for various uses and applications, and market pulp. The segment operates one paper and pulp mill in the region in Saillat, France. Latin American segment's operations is focused on uncoated freesheet paper, as well as market pulp through the ownership or management of approximately 250,000 acres of forestlands in Brazil and consists of three mills: two integrated mills in the State of Sao Paulo and one non-integrated mill in Mato Grosso do Sul. The North American segment's paper business manufactures uncoated freesheet papers at its mills in Eastover, South Carolina and Ticonderoga, New York and has offtake agreements to purchase the uncoated papers produced by International Paper's Riverdale and Georgetown mills in Selma, Alabama and Georgetown, South Carolina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SYLVAMO CORP

PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP INC (MD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pediatrix Medical Group Inc, formerly Mednax, Inc., is a provider of physician services, including newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The Company's neonatal care provides clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals, primarily neonatal intensive care units, through its network of affiliated neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners and other pediatric clinicians. It offers maternal-fetal care, which provides inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through its affiliated maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists as well as obstetricians and other clinicians, such as maternal-fetal nurse practitioners and certified nurse mid-wives. It provides other pediatric subspecialty care services, which includes other pediatric subspecialists, such as, pediatric hospitalists, pediatric surgeons, and pediatric ophthalmologists.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP INC

AMC NETWORKS INC (AMCX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMC Networks Inc. is a global entertainment company. The Company distributes its content to audiences globally on a range of distribution platforms, including linear networks and subscription streaming services, as well as through licensing arrangements. Its segments include Domestic Operations and International and Other. Its Domestic Operations segment includes its programming services and AMC Broadcasting & Technology. Its programming services consist of its five national programming networks, its global streaming services, its AMC Studios operations, and IFC Films. Its national programming networks are AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV. Its global streaming services consist of Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE, AMC+ and other streaming initiatives. Its International and Other segment includes AMC Networks International, its international programming businesses consisting of a portfolio of channels around the world, and production services business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMC NETWORKS INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

