Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/14/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SIGNET JEWELERS LTD. (SIG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Signet Jewelers Limited is a Bermuda-based holding company. The Company is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its segments include North America, International and Other. The North America segment operates across the United States and Canada. Its United States stores operate nationally in malls and off-mall locations principally as Kay (Kay Jewelers and Kay Outlet), Zales (Zales Jewelers and Zales Outlet), Jared (Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry and Jared Vault), Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, which operates through mall-based kiosks, and Rocksbox. Its Canadian stores operate as Peoples Jewellers. The International segment operates stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and the Channel Islands. Its stores operate in shopping malls and off-mall locations principally under the H. Samuel and Ernest Jones banners. The Other segment primarily consists of subsidiaries involved in the purchasing and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. (III) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Information Services Group, Inc. is a global technology research and advisory firm. The Company specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. It supports both private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. It provides an operating model, ISG NEXT, which offers solutions to businesses such as digital transformation and digital investments. It has two global client solution areas: ISG Digital, which is focused on developing technology, transformation, sourcing and digital solutions for clients, and ISG Enterprise, which is focused on helping clients manage change and optimize operations in various areas. The Company's geographical segments include Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC (BBW) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The Company operates through three segments, namely direct-to-consumer (DTC), commercial, and international franchising. Direct-to-consumer segment includes the operations of corporately managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, including its e-commerce sites. Commercial segment includes the Company's transactions with other businesses, mainly consisting of licensing the Company's intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities. International franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the Company's franchise agreements with store locations in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The Company operates approximately 347 corporately managed locations and has 66 franchised stores operating internationally.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

