Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/12/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

TRUBRIDGE INC (TBRG) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TruBridge, Inc. is a provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and other healthcare systems. The Company operates through three segments: RCM, HER and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment focuses on providing a complete revenue cycle management (RCM) solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider, along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, analytics and business intelligence. The EHR segment provides comprehensive acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics. The Patient Engagement segment offers comprehensive patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include Viewgol, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. doing business as Get Real Health, Healthcare Resource Group, Inc. and Healthland Holding Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CARGURUS INC (CARG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CarGurus, Inc. (CarGurus) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that offers both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform enables consumers to buy and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, instantly acquire, effectively market, and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The U.S. Marketplace segment provides marketplace services for customers within the United States. The Digital Wholesale segment provides Dealer-to-Dealer and Instant Max Cash Offer (IMCO) services and products which are sold on the CarOffer platform. The Company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. It also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

