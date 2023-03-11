Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/11/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

EVERI HOLDINGS INC (EVRI) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Everi Holdings Inc. is a supplier of imaginative entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. The Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. It operates through two segments: Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech). Games segment provides gaming operators with gaming technology and entertainment products and services, including gaming machines, providing and maintaining the central determinant systems for the video lottery terminals installed in the State of New York and similar technology in certain tribal jurisdictions; business-to-business digital online gaming activities, and Historical Horse Racing games. FinTech segment provides gaming operators with financial technology products and services, including financial access and related services supporting digital, cashless and physical cash options across mobile, assisted and self-service channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

VECTOR GROUP LTD (VGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC and New Valley LLC. The Company operates through two segments: Tobacco and Real Estate. Tobacco segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of discount cigarettes in the United States through Liggett Group LLC and Vector Tobacco LLC. Liggett Group LLC manufactures and markets approximately 100 different cigarette brand styles. Liggetts Group LLC's brand portfolio includes Montego, Eagle 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, USA and various partner brands and private label brands. Real Estate segment is engaged in the real estate investment business through New Valley LLC, which has interests in various real estate projects across the United States and is seeks to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.