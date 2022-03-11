Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/11/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. (AMN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: nurse and allied solutions; physician and leadership solutions, and technology and workforce solutions. The nurse and allied solutions segment includes its travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions businesses. The physician and leadership solutions segment includes its locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement businesses. The technology and workforce solutions segment includes its language interpretation services, vendor management systems, workforce optimization, recruitment process outsourcing, credentialing, and flex pool management businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

GEOPARK LTD (GPRK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GeoPark Limited is an oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) company that operates in Latin America. The Company operates in Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Argentina.The Company has a portfolio of assets that includes interests in 24 hydrocarbon blocks, 23 of which are onshore blocks, including 7 in production as of December 31, 2017. It also has interests in shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.The Company operates through five geographical segments: Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Argentina. The Company's operations in Colombia include Eastern Llanos Basin, Llanos 34 Block, La Cuerva Block, Yamu Block, Llanos 32 Block, Abanico Block and VIM-3 Block. The Eastern Llanos Basin is a Cenozoic Foreland basin in the eastern region of Colombia. The Company's Llanos 34 Block covers approximately 333 square kilometers. Its La Cuerva Block covers approximately 99.1 square kilometers. Its Yamu Block covers approximately 22.6 square kilometers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

THRYV HOLDINGS INC (THRY) is a small-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) with print and digital marketing solutions and software as a service end-to-end customer experience tools. The Company's solutions enable its SMB clients to generate new business leads, manage their customer relationships and operate their day-to-day operations. Its platform provides various functions, including building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, managing ratings and reviews and processing payments. It supports SMBs with Hub by Thryv, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage their operations using the Thryv software. It also provides consumer services through its search, display and social media management products, its print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages tagline and its local search portals, which operates under DexKnows.com, Superpages.com and Yellowpages.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC. (SD) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent in Oklahoma and Kansas. The Company holds interests in approximately 579,000 gross leasehold acres located primarily in Oklahoma and Kansas. Its Mid-Continent properties includes an inventory of approximately 15 operated undeveloped wells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

