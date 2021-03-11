Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/11/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION (TUP) is a small-cap value stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tupperware Brands Corporation is a consumer products company. The Company's segments include Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and South America. The Company's segments sell design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand. Europe (Europe, Africa and Middle East) includes Avroy Shlain brand in South Africa and Nutrimetics brand in France, which sells beauty and personal care products. The units in Asia Pacific sells beauty and personal care products under the NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Fuller brands. North America includes the Fuller Mexico beauty and personal care products business and sells products under the Fuller Cosmetics brand in that unit and in Central America. South America also sells beauty products under the Fuller, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands. The Company distributes its products into approximately 80 countries around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

