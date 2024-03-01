Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/1/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY (ALGT) is a small-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company that is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It operates through two segments: Airline Segment and Sunseeker Resort segment. The Airline segment operates as a single business unit and includes all scheduled service air transportation, ancillary air-related products and services, third party products and services, fixed fee contract air transportation and other airline-related revenue. The Sunseeker Resort segment represents activity related to the development and construction of Sunseeker Resort in Southwest Florida, as well as the renovation of Aileron Golf Course. It provides scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights predominantly between under-served cities and popular leisure destinations. It offers ancillary air-related products and services. It provides third party travel products such as hotel rooms and ground transportation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION (NRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Research Corporation is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience. It also increases patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare organizations. The Company's portfolio of solutions includes Marketing solutions, which allows for improved tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands, real-time assessment of competitive differentiators and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate the needs and wants of the communities through real-time competitive assessments; Experience solutions are provided on a subscription basis with a cross-continuum multi-mode digital platform that collects and measures data and then delivers business intelligence that its clients utilize to improve patient experience; Reputation solutions allow healthcare organizations to share a picture of their organization and ensure that timely and relevant content informs better consumer decision-making.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC (COLL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company commercializes its pain portfolio, consisting of Xtampza extended-release (ER), Nucynta ER and Nucynta immediate-release (IR), Belbuca, and Symproic in the United States. Xtampza ER is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone. Xtampza ER is a pain treatment option designed with abuse deterrent properties and uses a technology platform, DETERx. The Nucynta Products are ER and IR oral formulations of tapentadol. Nucynta ER is indicated for the management of severe and persistent pain that requires an extended treatment period with a daily opioid analgesic. Nucynta IR is indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic. Belbuca is a buccal film that contains buprenorphine for severe and persistent pain. Symproic is used for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

RMR GROUP INC (RMR) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The RMR Group Inc. is an alternative asset management company, which is focused on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. The Company is a holding company and operates through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). RMR LLC provides management services to four publicly traded equity real estate investment trusts (REITs): Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), which owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and other healthcare related properties; Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties; Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), which owns and leases office properties primarily to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics; and Service Properties Trust (SVC), which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. The Company is also engaged in operating a multifamily commercial real estate platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

