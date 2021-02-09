Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/9/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (ABG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 20% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company owns and operates approximately 90 dealerships, consisting of 113 franchises. It also operates approximately 25 collision repair centers. Its stores offer a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, including vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. Its new vehicle revenues include new vehicle sales and lease transactions arranged by dealerships with third-party financial institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC (ENR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Company offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air and silver oxide constructions. These products are sold under the Energizer and Eveready brands in the performance, premium and price segments and include primary, rechargeable, specialty and hearing aid products. It manufactures, distributes and markets lighting products, including headlights, lanterns, kid's lights and area lights.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

