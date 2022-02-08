Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NATHAN'S FAMOUS, INC. (NATH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 30% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nathan's Famous, Inc. (Nathan's) is a licensor, wholesaler and retailer of products marketed under its Nathan's Famous brand. The Company's segments include Branded Product Program, Product licensing, and Restaurant operations. The Branded Product Program segment is engaged in the sale of hot dog products either directly to foodservice operators or to various foodservice distributors who resell the products to foodservice operators. The Product licensing segment includes royalties, from licensing a variety of Nathan's Famous branded products, including its hot dogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen French fries and additional products through retail grocery channels and club stores throughout the United States. The Restaurant operations segment is engaged in the sale of its products at Company-owned restaurants and earns fees and royalties from its franchised restaurants, including its virtual or ghost kitchens.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (REGN) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious diseases. The Company's commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. It is also engaged in the research, development of monoclonal antibodies, which consists of Dupixent, Kevzara, and itepekimab. The Company's marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection, Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection, Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection, Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Injection, ARCALYST (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use and ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC (PBH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over the counter (OTC) healthcare products to mass merchandisers, drug, food, dollar, convenience and club stores and e-commerce channels in North America (the United States and Canada), and in Australia and certain other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. Its brands include BC/Goody's, Boudreaux's Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Fleet, Gaviscon, Luden's, Monistat, Nix, Summer's Eve, Fess and Hydralyte. Its subsidiaries include Blacksmith Brands, Inc., C.B. Fleet TopCo, LLC, C.B. Fleet HoldCo, LLC, C.B. Fleet, LLC, C.B. Fleet Company, Incorporated and C.B. Fleet Investment Corporation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION (BYD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 10% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos, which includes Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Suncoast Hotel and Casino, Eastside Cannery Casino and Hotel, Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa, Cannery Casino Hotel, and Jokers Wild Casino. The Downtown Las Vegas segment consists of three properties, which includes California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest & South segment consists of Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, Belterra Casino Resort, Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, Diamond Jo Dubuque, Diamond Jo Worth, Kansas Star Casino, Amelia Belle Casino, Delta Downs Racetrack Casino & Hotel, Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino, Sam's Town Hotel and Casino, and Treasure Chest Casino.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

