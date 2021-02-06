Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/6/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC (SPB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products company. The Company is a supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products and personal insect repellent products. The Company operates through vertically integrated four product-focused segments: Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI), Home & Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Supplies (PET) and Home & Garden (H&G). The Company's brands include Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, Russell Hobbs, Black+Decker, Tetra, Marineland, Nature's Miracle, Dingo, 8-in-1, FURminator, IAMS and Eukanuba (Europe only), DreamBone, Digest-eeze, Healthy-Hide, Littermaid, Spectracide, Cutter, Repel, Hot Shot, Black Flag and Liquid Fence.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP (OTIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Otis Worldwide Corporation is an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. The Company operates through two segments: New Equipment and Service. Through its New Equipment segment, it designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. It sells its New Equipment units directly to customers, as well as through agents and distributors globally. Through its Service segment, it performs maintenance and repair services for both its products and those of other manufacturers and provides services to upgrade elevators and escalators. It provides OTIS ONE, an Internet of Things (IoT) based solution to connect elevators to OtisLine. It also provides Gen2 system and ReGen system solutions. The Company serves customers in over 200 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

