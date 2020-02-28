Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/28/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SYSTEMAX INC. (SYX) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Systemax Inc. is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. The Company's segments are Industrial Products Group (IPG), EMEA Technology Products Group (EMEA), and Corporate and Other (Corporate). The IPG segment sells an array of maintenance, repair and operational (MRO) products, which are marketed in North America. The Company offers a selection of products that are manufactured for its own design and marketed under the trademarks: Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Relius, Paramount and Interion. EMEA sells products categorized as Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Consumer Electronics (CE), as well as related technical services, such as configuration, implementation, network security, and other technical services. CE products include television and video; audio; cameras and surveillance; Global Positioning System (GPS); cell phones; video games, and home and electronics accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC. (FIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. The Company has 38 operating units in 72 cities and 86 locations throughout the United States. The Company operates primarily in the commercial, industrial and institutional HVAC markets and offers services in the industrial, healthcare, education, office, technology, retail and government facilities. The Company provides a range of construction, renovation, expansion, maintenance, repair and replacement services for mechanical and related systems in commercial, industrial and institutional properties. The Company also provides remote monitoring of temperature, pressure, humidity and air flow for HVAC systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

EPLUS INC. (PLUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology. It operates through two segments: technology and financing. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party professional and managed services, and its software. The financing segment operations primarily consist of the financing of information technology equipment, software and related services. Both segments sell to commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors and educational institutions. The Company is a provider of IT solutions, which enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes. It delivers and integrates IT products and software from various vendors, and provides private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

MERCK & CO., INC. (MRK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merck & Co., Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company's Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures. Human health pharmaceutical products consist of therapeutic and preventive agents, generally sold by prescription, for the treatment of human disorders. The Company sells its human health pharmaceutical products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers and other institutions. Vaccine products consist of preventive pediatric, adolescent and adult vaccines, primarily administered at physician offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ARNA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing small molecule drugs across a range of therapeutic areas. The Company has three primary investigational clinical programs: etrasimod (APD334) in Phase II evaluation for ulcerative colitis, APD371 entering Phase II evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease, and ralinepag (APD811) in Phase II evaluation for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The Company's drug, Lorcaserin, is approved for marketing in the United States and South Korea for the indication of weight management. The Company's drug candidates in clinical development include APD334 for autoimmune diseases, ralinepag for vascular diseases and APD371 for pain. The Company's programs under collaboration include nelotanserin for dementia-associated psychosis, temanogrel for thrombotic diseases, and an undisclosed orphan GPCR for central nervous system (CNS) indication(s).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO (HBB) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for two separate businesses: consumer, commercial and specialty small appliances and specialty retail. The Company is a designer, marketer, and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. The Company also engaged in retailer of kitchen and related products in outlet malls throughout the United States. The Company markets such products under numerous brand names, including the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, and Weston brands. The Company sells products under licensed brands such as Wolf Gourmet and CHI. The Company's brands, including Weston and Hamilton Beach professional, are focused on fast-growing food trends such as farm-to-table, field-to-table and countertop kitchen appliances with professional-grade components designed to deliver performance and durability for the serious home cook.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

SLEEP NUMBER CORP (SNBR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sleep Number Corporation, formerly Select Comfort Corporation, is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed's DualAir technology to track each individual's sleep. The Sleep Number bedding collection comprises a line of sleep products that are designed to solve sleep issues. It offers FlextFit adjustable bases, and Sleep Number pillows, sheets and other bedding products. It offers Sleep Number beds in ranges within the mattress category, and in a range of sizes, including twin, full, queen, eastern king and California king. It also offers an assortment of temperature-balancing products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC (REZI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Resideo Technologies, Inc. is a provider of security solutions primarily in residential environments. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Distribution. The Products segment consists of Comfort & Care solutions, and Security & Safety solutions. Its Comfort & Care solutions include temperature and humidity control solutions, thermal solutions, water solutions, air solutions, remote patient monitoring software solutions and software solutions. Its Security & Safety solutions include security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools. Distribution segment distributes security and low voltage electronics products, which include security, safety and audio visual products and related accessories. It also offers fire alarm control panels, fire detection equipment, fire notification equipment, wire, networking and professional audio visual systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 85.69% vs. 135.46% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

