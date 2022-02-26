Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/26/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SANDERSON FARMS, INC. (SAFM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sanderson Farms, Inc. is a vertically integrated poultry processing company that is engaged in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and minimally prepared chicken. It is also engaged in the processing, marketing, and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. The Company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up, and boneless form, primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name, to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the United States and customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets. The Company's prepared chicken product line includes approximately 60 institutional and consumer-packaged, partially cooked, or marinated chicken items that it sells nationally, primarily to distributors and food service establishments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Sanderson Farms, Inc. and Sanderson Farms, Inc., conducts its chicken operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ENERPLUS CORP (USA) (ERF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enerplus Corporation (Enerplus) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the development of North American oil and natural gas assets. Its portfolio of operations includes a position in the Marcellus natural gas shale play (northeast Pennsylvania) and a group of oil assets under secondary and tertiary recovery in western Canada. Enerplus holds an interest in approximately 32,630 net acres in the dry gas window of the Marcellus shale in northeast Pennsylvania. This non-operated position located across Susquehanna, Bradford, Wyoming, Sullivan and Lycoming counties has an inventory of productive drilling locations. Enerplus also operates several mature oil properties in western Canada, which are being developed using both secondary and tertiary recovery techniques.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

