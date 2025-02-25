Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/25/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC (ST) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sensata Technologies Holding plc is an industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products. The Company's segments include Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment serves the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road (HVOR) industries through its development and manufacture of sensors, high-voltage solutions (electrical protection components), and other solutions. The Sensing Solutions segment serves the industrial and aerospace industries through development and manufacture of a portfolio of application specific sensor and electrical protection products used in a range of industrial markets, including the appliance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), water management, operator controls, charging infrastructure, renewable energy generation, green hydrogen production, commercial aircraft, defense, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

LEGACY HOUSING CORP (LEGH) is a small-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses. The Company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks and provides retail financing to consumers and is involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. Its manufactured homes and tiny houses are distributed through a network of independent retailers and Company-owned stores and also sold directly to manufactured home communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. The Company offers its customers an array of homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of one to five bedrooms, and one to 31/2 bathrooms. It manufactures its mobile homes at plants located in Fort Worth, Texas, Commerce, Texas and Eatonton, Georgia. Its homes are marketed under the Legacy brand name. It also sells homes directly to consumers, through its own retail stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LEGACY HOUSING CORP

TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP (TH) is a small-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Target Hospitality Corp. offers vertically integrated specialty rental and hospitality services companies in North America. The Company operates through three segments: HFS - South, Government, and All Other. HFS - South Segment operations consist primarily of specialty rental and vertically integrated hospitality services revenue from customers in the natural resources and development industry located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Government Segment operations consist primarily of specialty rental and vertically integrated hospitality services revenue from customers with government contracts located in Texas. All Other Segment operations consist primarily of revenue from specialty rental and vertically integrated hospitality services revenue from customers primarily in the natural resources and development industry located outside the HFS - South segment. The Company provides specialty rental accommodations, culinary services, and hospitality solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP

AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC (AVAH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a provider of diversified home care platform. The Company provides a range of specialized clinical care and non-clinical services to address the complex needs of each patient it serves across the full range of patient populations: newborns, children, adults and seniors. It has three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). PDS segment includes private duty nursing (PDN) services, as well as pediatric therapy services. HHH segment provides home health, hospice and specialty program services to predominately elderly populations seeking compassionate care and assistance with activities of daily living in the home. Medical Solutions segment provide needed supplies to patients requiring enteral nutrition services or respiratory care. Enteral nutrition (tube or intravenous (IV)) feeding, is a way of delivering nutrition directly to the stomach or small intestine on an as-needed basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

