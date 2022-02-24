Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC (IPG) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is a global advertising and marketing services company, which is engaged in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, specialized communications disciplines and data management. The Company operates through two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA (DXTRA). The IAN segment includes the Company's agencies that provides an array of global communications and marketing services, each offering a range of solutions for its clients. Its digital specialist agencies, including R/GA and Huge, provides digital capabilities and serves as key digital partners. The DXTRA segment includes Weber Shandwick, DeVries, Golin, FutureBrand, Jack Morton and Octagon Worldwide, which provides clients with diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC

DILLARD'S, INC. (DDS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dillard's, Inc. is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishings. The Company's segments include the operation of retail department stores (retail operations) and a general contracting construction company (construction). The retail operations segment includes the operation of its retail department stores. The construction segment includes the operations of CDI Contractors, LLC (CDI), a general contracting construction company. CDI's business includes constructing and remodeling stores for the Company. It operates approximately 280 Dillard's stores, including approximately 31 clearance centers and an Internet store offering a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods. It operates retail department stores in approximately 29 states, primarily in the southwest, southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DILLARD'S, INC.

CGI INC (GIB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CGI Inc. is a Canada-based information technology (IT) and business consulting services company. The Company's segments include Western and Southern Europe (primarily France and Portugal); United States (U.S.) Commercial and State Government; Canada; U.S. Federal; United Kingdom (U.K.) and Australia; Central and Eastern Europe (primarily Germany and the Netherlands); Scandinavia; Finland, Poland and Baltics; and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (India and Philippines). The Company delivers a range of services, including business consulting, strategic IT and systems integration, managed IT and business process services, and intellectual property. It delivers end-to-end services that covers the full spectrum of technology delivery, from digital strategy and architecture to solution design, development, integration, implementation, and operations. The Company's subsidiaries include CGI Deutschland B.V. & Co KG, CGI Federal Inc., CGI France SAS, and CGI IT UK Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CGI INC

ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC (ABCL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (AbCellera) is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera's full-stack, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery platform integrates technologies from engineering, microfluidics, single-cell analysis, high-throughput genomics, machine learning, and hyper-scale data science. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, enabling them to tackle the toughest problems in drug development.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC

CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC. (CCRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is engaged in providing total talent management services, including workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement, and consultative services. The Company operates through two segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and allied professionals, managed services programs (MSP) services, education healthcare services, in-home care services, and outsourcing services. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants as independent contractors on temporary assignments throughout the United States at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.

