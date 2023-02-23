Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/23/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

RANGE RESOURCES CORP (RRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its principal area of operation is the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. Its natural gas and oil operations are concentrated in the Appalachian region of the United States, in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. The Company's properties consist of interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases. It owns over 1,350 net producing wells. The Company's reserves are primarily in the Marcellus Shale formation but also include the Utica and Upper Devonian formations. It has approximately 909,000 gross acres under lease. The Company's properties are located in the Appalachian Basin in the northeastern United States. Its subsidiaries include Range Resources-Appalachia, LLC, Range Resources-Pine Mountain, Inc. and Range Production Company, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RANGE RESOURCES CORP

RRC Guru Analysis

RRC Fundamental Analysis

HUB GROUP INC (HUBG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hub Group, Inc. is a supply chain solutions provider, which offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management services focused on reliability, visibility and value for its customers. The Company's service offerings include a full range of freight transportation and logistics services, some of which are provided by assets it owns and operates, and some of which are provided by third parties with whom it contracts. Its transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), flatbed, temperature-controlled, dedicated and regional trucking. Its logistics services include full outsource logistics solutions, transportation management services, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, parcel and international services. The Company operates various lines of business, including Intermodal, Logistics, Truck Brokerage and Dedicated.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HUB GROUP INC

HUBG Guru Analysis

HUBG Fundamental Analysis

THE HACKETT GROUP, INC. (HCKT) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hackett Group, Inc. is a property-based consultancy company. The Company engages in business activities in an operating segment, which provides business and technology consulting services. The Company's services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation and cloud enterprise application implementation. It also provides dedicated service in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement and information technology, including its Oracle, and systems, applications and products (SAP), OneStream and Coupa practices. The Company's ERP, EPM and Analytics (EEA) solutions include Oracle Solutions and SAP Solutions. Its Oracle EEA practice helps clients choose and deploy Oracle applications that meet their needs and objectives. Its SAP Solutions practice helps clients choose and deploy S4 HANA applications that meet their needs and objectives. The Company also includes OneStream Solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.

HCKT Guru Analysis

HCKT Fundamental Analysis

KORN FERRY (KFY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Korn Ferry, formerly Korn/Ferry International, is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services. Its segments include Executive Search, Hay Group and Futurestep. The Executive Search segment focuses on recruiting Board of Director and C-level positions, in addition to research-based interviewing and on-boarding solutions, for clients predominantly in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare and technology industries. The Hay Group segment assists clients with ongoing assessment, compensation and development of their senior executives and management teams. The Futurestep segment provides talent acquisition solutions and services, such as project recruitment and individual professional search.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KORN FERRY

KFY Guru Analysis

KFY Fundamental Analysis

ENHABIT INC (EHAB) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enhabit, Inc. provides a range of Medicare-certified skilled home health and hospice services. The Company operates through two segments: Home Health and Hospice. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care. These services include, among others, skilled nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services. Its hospice services include in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families to address patient's physical needs, including pain control and symptom management, and to provide emotional and spiritual support. It operates home health agencies in approximately 34 states, with a concentration in the southern half of the United States. It operates approximately 250 home health agencies. It operates home health agencies in about 34 states, with a concentration in the southern half of the United States. The Company operates about 100 hospice agencies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENHABIT INC

EHAB Guru Analysis

EHAB Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.