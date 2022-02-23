Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC (SAH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sonic Automotive, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company's operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships Segment provides a range of services, including sales of both new and used cars and light trucks; sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services (collectively, fixed operations); arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products (collectively, finance and insurance) to its customers. The EchoPark Segment sells used cars and light trucks and arranges finance and insurance (F&I) product sales for its customers in pre-owned vehicle retail locations. The Company's EchoPark business generally operates independently from its franchised dealerships business. The Company operates approximately 25 EchoPark stores in 12 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC

Full Guru Analysis for SAH

Full Factor Report for SAH

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WSHNGTN INC (EXPD) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides a range of global logistics services. The Company's services include air and ocean freight consolidation and forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions. The Company's principal services categories include airfreight services, ocean freight and ocean services, and customs brokerage and other services. In addition, the Company provides design and optimization, order management, risk management, customs & compliance, trade consulting, trade flow trade management software and customs brokerage services. The Company serves a range of industries, including aerospace, automotive & mobility, fashion, healthcare, manufacturing, oil & energy, retail and technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WSHNGTN INC

Full Guru Analysis for EXPD

Full Factor Report for EXPD

More details on Validea's Joel Greenblatt strategy

Joel Greenblatt Stock Ideas

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.