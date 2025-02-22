Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/22/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

LOGILITY SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS INC (LGTY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., formerly American Software, Inc., is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered supply chain management solutions. Its Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning (ML) and automation to continuously sense, analyze and update activity in your digital supply chain, always ensuring peak operational performance. Its Logility Decision Intelligence Platform is a fully integrated, cloud-based solution suite that integrates planning and operations across the end-to-end supply chain. Its solutions include Scenario Planning, Product, Demand Planning, InventoryAI+, Supply, Supply Chain Design, deployment, and Supply Chain Data Management. Its Scenario Planning solutions include Integrated Business Planning, Operational Scenario Planning, Decision Command Center, Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP), Sales & Operations Execution (S&OE). It caters to various industries such as apparel, retail, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LOGILITY SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS INC

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE INC (STRL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries, specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States. Its segments include E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment is a provider of large-scale specialty site infrastructure improvement contracting services in the Southeastern, Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It serves large, blue-chip end users in the e-commerce, data center, distribution center, warehousing, energy sectors and more. The Transportation Solutions segment is comprised of heavy highway, aviation, and rail, and relies heavily on federal and state infrastructure spending. The principal markets of this segment are Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The Building Solutions segment is comprised of its residential and commercial businesses. It focuses on concrete construction of multifamily foundations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE INC

ACCO BRANDS CORP (ACCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Office Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACCO Brands Corporation is a global consumer, technology and business branded products company, providing brands and innovative product solutions used in schools, homes and at work. The Company operates through two segments: ACCO Brands Americas and ACCO Brands International. The Americas includes the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Chile, and International includes EMEA, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Its primary products include note-taking products, computer and gaming accessories; planners; workspace machines, tools and essentials; dry erase boards and accessories; filing and organization products; writing and art products and others. Its primary brands include Five Star, PowerA, Tilibra, AT-A-GLANCE, Kensington, Quartet, GBC, Mead, Swingline, Barrilito, Foroni, Hilroy, Leitz, Rapid, Esselte, Rexel, NOBO, Franken, Derwent, Marbig, Artline and Spirax among others. The Company distributes its products through a variety of channels and sells directly through e-commerce sites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ACCO BRANDS CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

