Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/22/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC (SAH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 30% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sonic Automotive, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company's segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships Segment provides a range of services, including sales of both new and used cars and light trucks; sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services (collectively, fixed operations); arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products (collectively, finance and insurance) to its customers. The EchoPark Segment sells used cars and light trucks and arranges finance and insurance (F&I) product sales for its customers in pre-owned vehicle retail locations. The Company's EchoPark business generally operates independently from its franchised dealerships business. It operates approximately 111 stores in the Franchised Dealerships Segment and 52 stores in the EchoPark Segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS INC (FBIN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., formerly Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., is a home, security, and commercial building products company. The Company is focused on growth opportunities within the home, security, and commercial building markets. The Company operates in the high-growth categories of water and outdoors and security. Its water portfolio is anchored by the Moen brand with its margins and innovations in digital home water management. Additionally, it has also created a collection of luxury brands, including Rohl, Riobel, Shaws and more - under the House of Rohl. Its portfolio also includes Aqualisa, which offers smart digital shower systems. The Company's outdoors and security brands help homeowners, commercial builders, and manufacturers to create inviting outdoor living experiences. It provides a range of advanced material entry doors, decking and cladding, and collection of digitally connected security products. Its brands include Master Lock, Therma-Tru and Larson.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company's segments include smokeable products, and oral tobacco products. Its subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States, and John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco. Its other operating companies include Philip Morris Capital Corporation, a subsidiary that maintains a portfolio of finance assets. It also owns interest in Helix Innovations LLC, which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of oral nicotine pouches. Other subsidiaries include Altria Group Distribution Company, which provides sales and distribution services to certain its operating subsidiaries, and Altria Client Services LLC, which provides various support services in areas, such as legal, regulatory, consumer engagement, finance, human resources and external affairs to the Company and its subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CROCS, INC. (CROX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for women, men and children. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, operating in North and South America; the Asia Pacific, operating throughout Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), operating throughout Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its collection contains Croslite material, which is the Company's closed-cell resin brand that uses molded footwear technology. The Company markets its products in approximately 85 countries through two distribution channels: wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Its wholesale channel includes domestic and international multi-brand retailers, mono-branded partner stores, e-tailers, and distributors. The Company's direct-to-consumer channel includes retail stores, e-commerce sites, and third-party marketplaces. Its products include Crocs, LiteRide and Jibbitz.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

AMC NETWORKS INC (AMCX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMC Networks Inc. is a global entertainment company. It distributes its content through linear networks and social media platforms. Its segments include Domestic Operations and International and Other. The Domestic Operations segment includes activities of its programming services and AMC Broadcasting & Technology. Its programming services consist of its five national programming networks, such as streaming services, AMC Studios operations, and film distribution business. Its national programming networks are AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV. Its streaming services are AMC+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, Shudder, Sundance Now, and HIDIVE. Its AMC Studios operation produces original programming for its programming services and also distributes and licenses such programming worldwide. The International and Other segment includes AMC Networks International, its international programming businesses consisting of a portfolio of networks, and 25/7 Media, and production services business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

