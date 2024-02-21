Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/21/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC (APOG) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. is a provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and performance glass and acrylic products used in applications for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes aluminum window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings. The Architectural Glass segment coats and fabricates glass used in custom window and wall systems on commercial buildings. The Architectural Services segment integrates technical services, project management, and field installation services to design, engineer, fabricate, and install building glass and curtainwall systems. The LSO segment manufactures glazing products for the custom framing, fine art, and engineered optics markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC

APOG Guru Analysis

APOG Fundamental Analysis

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. (CNK) is a small-cap value stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cinemark Holdings, Inc., is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business. The Company operates through two segments: United States markets and international markets. It operates 501 theatres and 5,719 screens in the United States, and Latin America. The Company's United States circuit operated 309 theatres and 4,324 screens and its Latin America circuit operated 192 theatres and 1,395 screens across 13 countries. It also plays mainstream films from many different genres, such as animated films, family films, dramas, comedies, horror, and action films. The Company offers various alternative entertainment content for its guests, which includes concert, sporting, and gaming events, as well as art, independent, faith-based, and multicultural foreign language films. In addition, it provides the functionality and technological infrastructure to live-stream events via satellite network across its portfolio of theatres in the United States and Latin America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

CNK Guru Analysis

CNK Fundamental Analysis

EXTREME NETWORKS INC (EXTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Extreme Networks, Inc. is a provider of cloud networking solutions and industry services and support. The Company designs, develops, and manufactures wired, wireless, and software-defined area-network (SD- WAN) infrastructure equipment. The Company's cloud solution is a single platform that offers unified network management of wireless access points, switches, and SD-WAN. Its products and services categories include Cloud Networking Platform, Automation, Analytics, and Security Applications, Wireless LAN AP, Wired for Edge, Campus, and Data Center, SD-WAN, Cloud Native Platforms and Applications for Service Providers and Customer Service and Support. It offers its services in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and service providers. Its cloud networking technologies provide flexibility and scalability in deployment, management, and licensing of networks globally.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EXTREME NETWORKS INC

EXTR Guru Analysis

EXTR Fundamental Analysis

COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC (COKE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. distributes, markets and manufactures nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company. The Company also distributes products for several other beverage companies, including Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Monster Energy Company. The Company offers a range of nonalcoholic beverage products and flavors, including both sparkling and still beverages. Sparkling beverages are carbonated beverages, and the Company's principal sparkling beverage is Coca-Cola. Still beverages include energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, ready to drink tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices and sports drinks. The Company's products are sold and distributed in the United States through various channels, which include selling directly to customers, including grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores, convenience stores and drug stores, selling to on-premises locations, where products are typically consumed immediately.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC

COKE Guru Analysis

COKE Fundamental Analysis

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC (SAH) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sonic Automotive, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments. Franchised Dealerships segment provides comprehensive sales and services, including sales of both new and used cars and light trucks; sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services, collectively, Fixed Operations; and arrangement of third-party financing, extended warranties, service contracts, insurance and other aftermarket products, collectively, finance and insurance (F&I) for its guests. EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks and arranges third-party F&I product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. Powersports segment offers guests sales of both new and used powersports vehicles, such as motorcycles, personal watercraft and all-terrain vehicles; Fixed Operations activities; and F&I services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC

SAH Guru Analysis

SAH Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.