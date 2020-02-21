Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/21/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. (OESX) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orion Energy Systems, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of lighting platforms. The Company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, markets, sells and implements energy management systems consisting primarily of commercial and industrial interior and exterior lighting systems, and related services. The Company operates through three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), Orion Engineered Systems Division (OES) and Distribution Services Division (ODS). The USM division develops and sells its commercial lighting systems and energy management systems to the wholesale contractor markets. The OES division develops and sells lighting products, and provides construction and engineering services for its commercial light emitting diode (LED) and high intensity fluorescent (HIF) lighting and energy management systems. The ODS division focuses on selling its lighting products through manufacturer representative agencies and a network of broadline North American distributors.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC (LOPE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees. It also offers certificate programs, which consist of a series of courses focused on a particular area of study for both the post-baccalaureate and post-graduate students. The Company offers its ground-based programs to students through three 15-week semesters in a calendar year and to online students in courses that generally range from 5 to 16 weeks throughout the calendar year.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HOLLYFRONTIER CORP (HFC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company's El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt). The HEP segment involves all of the operations of HEP. HEP is a limited partnership, which owns and operates logistic assets.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC (JAZZ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products that address unmet medical needs. The Company has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. The Company's lead marketed products include Xyrem (sodium oxybate oral solution) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and Defitelio (defibrotide) for the treatment of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD). The Company also commercializes Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide, approved by the FDA for the management of severe chronic pain in patients for whom intrathecal therapy is warranted, and who are intolerant of or refractory to other treatment, such as systemic analgesics, adjunctive therapies or intrathecal morphine.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC. (DPZ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Domino's Pizza, Inc. is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types. As of January 1, 2017, its Domestic Stores segment consisted primarily of its franchise operations, which consisted of 4,979 franchised stores located in the contiguous United States. As of January 1, 2017, its International Franchise segment consisted of a network of franchised stores in over 85 international markets. As of January 1, 2017, its supply chain segment operated 18 regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers in the United States, one thin crust manufacturing center, one vegetable processing center and one center providing equipment and supplies to certain of its domestic and international stores.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

