Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/20/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

HERMAN MILLER, INC. (MLHR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Herman Miller, Inc. is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, home furnishings and related services, among others. The Company's segments include North American Furniture Solutions, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products for work-related settings, including office, education and healthcare environments, across the United States and Canada; EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific (ELA) Furniture Solutions, which includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products, primarily for work-related settings, in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific geographic regions, among others; Specialty segment, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products and textiles, and Consumer segment, which includes the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third-party retail distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

SCIPLAY CORP (SCPL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SciPlay Corporation developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company has one operating segment with one business activity, developing and monetizing social games. The Company offers seven games, including social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. Its social casino games typically include slots-style play and occasionally include table games-style game play, while its casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. Its games are offered and played across multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

KNOLL INC (KNL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Knoll, Inc. is a manufacturer of commercial and residential furniture, accessories and coverings. The Company operates through three segments: Office, Studio and Coverings. The Office segment includes a range of workplace products that address workplace planning paradigms. These products include systems furniture, seating, storage, tables, desks and KnollExtra accessories, as well as the international sales of its North American Office products. The Studio segment includes KnollStudio products, DatesWeiser, HOLLY HUNT and Knoll Europe. The Coverings segment includes KnollTextiles, Spinneybeck (including Filzfelt), and Edelman Leather. These businesses provide a range of customers with fabrics, felt, leather and related architectural products. KnollStudio products include iconic seating, lounge furniture, side, cafe and dining chairs, as well as conference, training, dining and occasional tables.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. (RECN) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational consulting firm. The Company's operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). The Company provides consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting; finance; corporate governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management; corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring; information management; human capital; supply chain management, and legal and regulatory. The Company provides its services and solutions to a client base in a range of industries. Its finance and accounting services encompass accounting operations, financial reporting, internal controls, financial analyses and business transactions. It offers a range of technology solutions, which include enterprise resource planning systems; strategic front-of-the-house systems; human resources (HR) information systems, and supply chain management systems, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 104.50% vs. 167.66% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.