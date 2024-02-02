Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/2/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

EXTREME NETWORKS INC (EXTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Extreme Networks, Inc. is a provider of cloud networking solutions and industry services and support. The Company designs, develops, and manufactures wired, wireless, and software-defined area-network (SD- WAN) infrastructure equipment. The Company's cloud solution is a single platform that offers unified network management of wireless access points, switches, and SD-WAN. Its products and services categories include Cloud Networking Platform, Automation, Analytics, and Security Applications, Wireless LAN AP, Wired for Edge, Campus, and Data Center, SD-WAN, Cloud Native Platforms and Applications for Service Providers and Customer Service and Support. It offers its services in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and service providers. Its cloud networking technologies provide flexibility and scalability in deployment, management, and licensing of networks globally.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS INC (HRMY) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases, as well as patients living with other neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Its product, WAKIX (pitolisant), is a molecule with a mechanism of action (MOA) specifically designed to increase histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors. Its WAKIX is developed for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult patients with narcolepsy and treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy. Its narcolepsy treatment works primarily through histamine, a major wake-promoting neurotransmitter. The Company also provides HBS-102, an investigational compound, which is a melanin-concentrating hormone (MCH) receptor 1 (MCHR1) antagonist that targets MCH neurons in the brain. Its product candidates also include Zygel, which is a synthetic cannabidiol.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

