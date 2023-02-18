Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/18/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

UFP INDUSTRIES INC (UFPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, which supply products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials. The Company has three segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. Retail segment offers a portfolio of outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn and garden products, and craft and hobby products. Industrial segment manufacturers and agricultural customers who use pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes, as well as various other products, including protective packaging, used in a variety of different applications. Construction segment is made up of customers in four primary markets, factory-built housing, site-built residential construction, commercial construction and concrete forming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

JJILL INC (JILL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: J.Jill, Inc. (J.Jill) is an omnichannel retailer of women's apparel. J.Jill is a women's apparel brand focused on customers in the 45 age segment. Its products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold primarily through its Retail and Direct channels. It operates 247 stores nationwide and an e-commerce platform. Its diverse assortment of apparel spans knit and woven tops, bottoms and dresses as well as sweaters and outerwear. It also offers a range of complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry and hosiery. Its products are available across a full range of sizes including Misses, Petites, Women's and Tall, and reflect a modern balance of style, quality, comfort and ease at accessible price points. It offers two sub-brands as extensions of its brand aesthetic: Pure Jill and Wearever. Pure Jill sub-brand reflects the art of understated ease. Wearever sub-brand consists of its refined rayon jersey knit collection that is designed for work, travel, and home.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CONOCOPHILLIPS (COP) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. It operates through six segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International. The Alaska segment explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas and LNG. The Lower 48 segment consists of operations located in the United States and the Gulf of Mexico. Its Canadian operations consists of the Surmont oil sands developments in Alberta and British Columbia. The Europe, Middle East and North Africa segment consists of operations located in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea; the Norwegian Sea; Qatar and Libya. The Other International segment includes exploration activities in Colombia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC. (GPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an international automotive retailer. The Company operates through two segments: the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K). Both of its segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sell service and insurance contracts; provide automotive maintenance and repair services; and sell vehicle parts. It owns and operates approximately 204 automotive dealerships, 275 franchises, and 47 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. The Company's operations are primarily located in metropolitan areas, including Texas, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, California, Georgia, Florida, New Jersey, Louisiana, New Hampshire and New York in the U.S. It sells retail used vehicles directly to its customers at its dealerships or through its digital platform, AcceleRide and wholesale used vehicles at third party auctions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

