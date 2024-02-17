Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/17/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES INC (ATMU) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 30% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. is engaged in filtration and media solutions. The Company designs and manufactures advanced filtration products, principally under the Fleetguard brand, that enable lower emissions and provide superior asset protection. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets, along with providing comprehensive aftermarket support and solutions. Its products include fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters and coolants and other chemicals. It offers products for first fit and aftermarket applications to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The Company produces and sells Fleetguard branded products in over 140 countries, including countries in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Fleetguard branded products are available through distribution centers worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

OWENS CORNING (OC) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Owens Corning is a provider of building and industrial materials. The Company operates through three segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. Its Composites segment includes vertically integrated material solutions and is engaged in manufacturing, fabricating and selling glass reinforcements in the form of fiber. Its glass reinforcement materials are also used downstream by this segment to manufacture and sell glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-woven and other specialized products. Its Insulation segment includes a portfolio of high, mid and low-temperature products with a geographic mix of United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and is engaged in manufacturing and selling thermal and acoustical batts, loose fill insulation, foam sheathing, and accessories. Its Roofing segment offers products in laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles. Its other products include roofing components, synthetic packaging materials and oxidized asphalt.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

