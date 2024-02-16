Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/16/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO (EMN) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is a global specialty materials company that produces a range of products. Eastman's segments include Advanced Materials (AM), Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end-uses in transportation; durables and electronics; building and construction; medical and pharma; and consumables markets. The AFP segment manufactures materials for products in the transportation; personal care and wellness; food, feed, and agriculture; building and construction; water treatment and energy; consumables; and durables and electronics markets. The CI segment sells and markets industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals. The Fibers segment manufactures and sells acetate tow and triacetin plasticizers for use in filtration media.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO

EMN Guru Analysis

EMN Fundamental Analysis

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION (WHR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Whirlpool Corporation is a kitchen and laundry company. The Company's segments include North America, which markets and distributes home appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, JennAir, affresh, Swash, everydrop and Gladiator brand names primarily to retailers, distributors and builders, as well as directly to consumers; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which market and distribute its domestic appliances to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers under the Whirlpool, Indesit, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag and Privileg brand names; Latin America, which produces market and distribute its home appliances, small domestic appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Acros, Maytag and Eslabon de Lujo brand names, and Asia, which markets and distributes products under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Ariston, Indesit, Bauknecht and Elica brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

WHR Guru Analysis

WHR Fundamental Analysis

INTERDIGITAL INC (IDCC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: InterDigital, Inc. is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, visual and related technologies. The Company licenses or intends to license its innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming. Its wholly owned subsidiaries hold a portfolio of approximately 28,800 patents and patent applications related to wireless communications, video coding, display technology, and other areas relevant to communications and entertainment products and services. The Company's video technology portfolio includes patents and applications relating to standards established by ISO/IEC Moving Picture Expert Group (MPEG), the ITU-T Video Coding Expert Group (VCEG), the Joint Collaborative Team on Video Coding (JCT-VC), and the Joint Video Expert Team (JVET), among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTERDIGITAL INC

IDCC Guru Analysis

IDCC Fundamental Analysis

