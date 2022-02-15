Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PFIZER INC. (PFE) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines. The Company works across markets to develop wellness, prevention, treatments and cures. It collaborates with healthcare providers, governments and local communities to support and provide access to healthcare. Its medicines and vaccines provide value for healthcare providers and patients, through treatment of diseases, improvements in health, wellness. It sells its prescription pharmaceutical products to wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies and pharmacies. In the United States, it sells its vaccines products to the federal government, centers for disease control and prevention (CDC), wholesalers, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies and integrated delivery networks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC (VSH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 30% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components. The Company's segments include MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The Company's semiconductors include MOSFETs, diodes, and optoelectronic components are used for a variety of functions, including power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation. The Company's passive components include resistors, inductors, and capacitors are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current (AC) and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and perform other functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

