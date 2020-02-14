Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/14/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. (CLCT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia (collectibles). The Company operates through three segments: coins, trading cards and autographs, and other collectibles. The Company is engaged in the authentication, grading, publication and Web-based advertising, subscription-based business and product sales. The other collectibles segment includes the Certified Coin Exchange (CCE) subscription business, the Coinflation.com business and its collectibles conventions business. The Company is also engaged in selling of printed publications and collectibles price guides and advertising in such publications; selling of membership subscriptions in its Collectors Club; selling of subscriptions to its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and to its CoinFacts Website, and conducting collectibles trade shows and conventions.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ASGN INC (ASGN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASGN Incorporated is engaged in providing information technology (IT) and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors. Its operating segments include Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex Segment provides technical, scientific, digital and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients across the United States and Canada. The Oxford Segment provides hard to find technical, digital, engineering and Life Sciences services and solutions in select skill and geographic markets. The ECS Segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering and is primarily focused on Federal Government activities.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

KRAFT HEINZ CO (KHC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company's segments include the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company's remaining businesses are combined as Rest of World. The Rest of World consists of Latin America and Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA). The Company provides products for various occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company's brands include Heinz, Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Velveeta, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, and Ore-Ida. The Company's products are sold through its own sales organizations and through independent brokers, agents and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative and independent grocery accounts, convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries and pharmacies.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

