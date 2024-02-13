Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/13/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

VIAD CORP (VVI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viad Corp is engaged in hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing and live events. Its segments include Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment is a collection of travel experiences that includes hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Pursuit segment comprises the Banff Jasper Collection, the Alaska Collection, the Glacier Park Collection, FlyOver, and Sky Lagoon. Spiro is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their experiential marketing activities. GES Exhibitions is an exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. GES Exhibitions also serves as an in-house or preferred provider of electrical and other event services within event venues, including convention centers and conference hotels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

VIRCO MFG CORP (VIRC) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virco Mfg. Corporation is engaged in designing, producing, and distributing furniture for a family of customers. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of movable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. The Company manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, technology tables, chairs, activity tables, folding chairs, and folding tables. In addition, it has also developed products for contemporary applications. These include the ZUMA Series; the Analogy and Civitas furniture collections; the Metaphor and Sage Series items for educational settings; the Plateau and Text Series, and the new Topaz Series. It also supplies furniture and equipment to colleges and universities; convention centers and arenas; the hospitality industry with respect to banquet and meeting facilities; government facilities at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels, and places of worship.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

KELLOGG CO (K) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kellanova, formerly Kellogg Company, is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of snacks and convenience foods. The Company's segments include North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA (Asia Middle East Africa). Its principal products are snacks, which include crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, and convenience foods, which include ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods and noodles. The Company's snacks brands are marketed under brands, such as Kellogg's, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati and RXBAR. Its cereals and cereal bars are generally marketed under Kellogg's name, with some under the Kashi & Bear Naked brands. The Company's frozen foods are marketed under the Eggo and Morningstar Farms brands. It uses broker and distributor arrangements for certain products and channels, as well as in certain geographies. The Company has manufactured in over 21 countries and marketed in approximately 180 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

