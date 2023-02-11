Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC (ULH) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is an asset-light provider of transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. Its segments include contract logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and retailers on a contractual basis; intermodal segment is associated with local and regional drayage moves coordinated by Company-managed terminals using a mix of owner-operators, Company equipment and third-party capacity providers (broker carriers); trucking segment are associated with individual freight shipments coordinated by its agents and Company-managed terminals using a mix of owner-operators, Company equipment and broker carriers, and brokerage segment provides for the pick-up and delivery of individual freight shipments using broker carriers, coordinated by its Company-managed operations. It offers value-added services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

MOSAIC CO (MOS) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Its segments include Phosphates, Potash and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates business segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients and processing plants in Louisiana, which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients. The Potash business segment owns and operates potash mines and production facilities in Canada and the United States, which produces potash-based crop nutrients, animal feed ingredients and industrial products. The Mosaic Fertilizantes business segment includes five Brazilian phosphate rock mines, four phosphate chemical plants and a potash mine in Brazil. It also includes its distribution business in South America, which consists of sales offices, crop nutrient blending and bagging facilities, port terminals and warehouses in Brazil and Paraguay.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

SYLVAMO CORP (SLVM) is a small-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sylvamo Corporation is an uncoated freesheet company. The Company operates across Europe, Latin America and North America. The Company produces uncoated freesheet (UFS) for paper products such as cut size and offset paper, as well as market pulp, aseptic and liquid packaging board (LPB) and coated unbleached kraft (CUK) papers. Its primary product, UFS, has end-use applications, including printing, copy and writing papers, and advertising and promotional materials such as brochures, pamphlets, greeting cards, books, annual reports and direct mail. It produces a variety of uncoated paper grades that its customers convert into envelopes, writing tablets, business forms, packaging and file folders. It also produces hardwood pulp including bleached hardwood kraft (BHK) and bleached eucalyptus kraft (BEK), and it produces bleached softwood kraft (BSK).

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS INC (MRVI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is a life sciences company. The Company provides products that enables the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, vaccines and support research on human diseases. The Company's segments include Nucleic Acid Production and Biologics Safety Testing. The Nucleic Acid Production segment focuses on the manufacturing and sale of highly modified nucleic acids products to support the needs of customers' research, therapeutic and vaccine programs. It also provides research products for labeling and detecting proteins in cells and tissue samples. Its products include CleanCap, messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) and oligonucleotide. The Biologics Safety Testing focuses on manufacturing and selling biologics safety and impurity tests and assay development services that are utilized by its customers in their biologic drug manufacturing spectrum. The Company provides ultra-pure nucleotides to customers in the diagnostics, pharma, genomics and research markets.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

