Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC. (VIVO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a life science company engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels, and the manufacture and distribution of bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)/quantitative PCR (qPCR) reagents, nucleotides, competent cells and bioresearch reagents used by researchers and other diagnostic manufacturers. Its segments include Diagnostics and Life Science. The Diagnostics segment includes manufacturing operations in Cincinnati, and the sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits in the countries consisting of North, Central and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and other countries outside of the Americas and EMEA. The Life Science segment consists of manufacturing operations in Memphis, Tennessee; Boca Raton, Florida; London, England; Luckenwalde, Germany, and Sydney, Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DHI GROUP INC (DHX) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights and employment connections through specialized services for professional communities, including technology and security clearance, financial services and energy. The Company operates through its Tech-focused segment. The Company's Tech-focused segment includes Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Brightmatter and eFinancialCareers. The Company sells recruitment packages, which allow customers to post jobs and source candidates through its resume databases and, in case of Dice, Dice Europe and eFinancialCareers, to utilize its Open Web search service. The Company's Website serves as online marketplaces where employers and recruiters find and recruit employees. The Company's Website offers job postings, news and content, career development and recruiting services. Its brands include Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EPLUS INC. (PLUS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology. It operates through two segments: technology and financing. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party professional and managed services, and its software. The financing segment operations primarily consist of the financing of information technology equipment, software and related services. Both segments sell to commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors and educational institutions. The Company is a provider of IT solutions, which enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes. It delivers and integrates IT products and software from various vendors, and provides private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (ABG) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company owns and operates approximately 88 dealerships, consisting of 107 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. It also operates approximately 25 collision repair centers. In addition, it owns and operates two standalone used vehicle stores in Florida. Its stores offer automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, including vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. Its new vehicle revenues include new vehicle sales and lease transactions arranged by dealerships with third-party financial institutions.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 99.74% vs. 164.97% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

