Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/10/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CARRIER GLOBAL CORP (CARR) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carrier Global Corp is a provider of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security solutions. It operates through three segments: HVAC; Refrigeration; and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers. The Refrigeration segment is comprised of transport refrigeration and commercial refrigeration products and solutions. Its transport refrigeration products and services include refrigeration and monitoring systems for trucks, trailers, shipping containers, intermodal and rail. Its commercial refrigeration equipment solutions preserve freshness of retail food and beverage. Its Fire & Security products include a range of residential and building systems, including fire, flame, gas, smoke and carbon monoxide detection; fire extinguishers; fire suppression systems, intruder alarms; access control systems and video management systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION (VLO) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an international manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products. The Company's segments include Refining, Renewable Diesel and Ethanol. The Refining segment includes the operations of its petroleum refineries, the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations. The Renewable Diesel segment sells renewable diesel to the refining segment. The Ethanol segment includes the operations of its ethanol plants, the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations. Valero owns 15 petroleum refineries located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CHILDREN'S PLACE INC (PLCE) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Children's Place, Inc. is a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell merchandise under The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names. Its segments include The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The Children's Place U.S. segment includes the United States and Puerto Rico-based stores. The Children's Place International segment includes Canadian based stores, wholesale customers, as well as international franchisees. The Company serves the wardrobe needs of girls and boys (sizes 4-18), toddler girls and boys (sizes 6 months-5T), and baby (sizes 0-24 months). It has online stores at www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com and www.sugarandjade.com. It operates approximately 703 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

