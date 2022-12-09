Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC (LOPE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is an education services company that is primarily serving colleges and universities. The Company has developed technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide services to its institutions on a large scale. It provides technology and academic services, which include a learning management system (LMS), internal administration, infrastructure, support, program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling and skills and simulation lab sites. The Company provides counseling services and support, including admissions services, financial aid, counseling services and field experience counseling. Its marketing and communication services include lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, business intelligence and data science, and market research. Its back-office services include finance and accounting, human resource, audit and procurement.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC

Full Guru Analysis for LOPE

Full Factor Report for LOPE

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC (ULH) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is an asset-light provider of transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. Its segments include contract logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and retailers on a contractual basis; intermodal segment is associated with local and regional drayage moves coordinated by Company-managed terminals using a mix of owner-operators, Company equipment and third-party capacity providers (broker carriers); trucking segment are associated with individual freight shipments coordinated by its agents and Company-managed terminals using a mix of owner-operators, Company equipment and broker carriers, and brokerage segment provides for the pick-up and delivery of individual freight shipments using broker carriers, coordinated by its Company-managed operations. It offers value-added services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC

Full Guru Analysis for ULH

Full Factor Report for ULH

More details on Validea's Joel Greenblatt strategy

Joel Greenblatt Stock Ideas

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.