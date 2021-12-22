Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/22/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nielsen Holdings plc is a global measurement and data analytics company. The Company provides to clients an understanding of what consumers watch and what they buy and how those choices intersect. Its segments include Nielsen Global Connect and Nielsen Global Media, consisting principally of television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement services and corresponding analytics. Its segment product categories: Audience Measurement and Plan/Optimize in Media and Measure and Predict/Activate in Connect. Its Media segment provides viewership and listening data and analytics primarily to media publishers and marketers and their advertising agencies for television, radio and digital viewing and listening platforms. Its Connect segment provides measurement services, which includes tracking and scan data primarily transactional measurement data and consumer behavior information, and analytical services to businesses in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC

SANDERSON FARMS, INC. (SAFM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 20% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sanderson Farms, Inc. is a vertically integrated poultry processing company that is engaged in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and minimally prepared chicken. It is also engaged in the processing, marketing, and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. The Company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up, and boneless form, primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name, to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the United States and customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets. The Company's prepared chicken product line includes approximately 60 institutional and consumer-packaged, partially cooked, or marinated chicken items that it sells nationally, primarily to distributors and food service establishments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Sanderson Farms, Inc. and Sanderson Farms, Inc., conducts its chicken operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

