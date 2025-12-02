Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/2/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GRAY MEDIA INC (GTN) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company that owns local television stations and digital assets in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: broadcasting and production companies. The broadcasting segment operates television stations in local markets in the United States. The production companies segment includes the production of television and event content. It serves approximately 113 television markets in the United States. Its portfolio includes approximately 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Its network affiliations include the Big Four networks and many smaller networks. Its stations also provide content through digital platforms, including a local station Website and one or more digital apps.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

IBEX LTD (IBEX) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IBEX Limited is a provider of global business process outsourcing and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions. The Company helps brands effectively engage their customers with services ranging from customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation, and customer experience (CX) surveys and feedback analytics. Through the Companys integrated customer lifecycle experience (CLX) platform, a comprehensive portfolio of solutions is offered to help optimize customer acquisition, engagement, expansion and experience for clients. The Company leverages advanced technology and proprietary analytics, in combination with its global footprint and business process outsourcing expertise, to protect and enhance clients brands. Its services cover three areas: Digital & Omni-Channel Customer Experience (ibex Connect), Digital Marketing and E-Commerce (ibex Digital) and Digital CX surveys and analytics (ibex CX).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

PAUL MUELLER CO (MUEL) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paul Mueller Company and its subsidiaries, Mueller Transportation, Inc., and Mueller B.V., provide manufactured equipment, engineering, and components for food, dairy, beverage, industrial, chemical, heat transfer, pharmaceutical, and other industries as well as the dairy farm market. It also provides service, repair and transportation of its products to these industries. Its Refrigeration and Heat Transfer segment offers milk cooling and storage, refrigeration products, heat recovery equipment, and heat transfer products. Its Industrial Equipment segment provides standard and customized stainless steel and alloy processing and storage tanks and pure water equipment. Its Transportation segment is engaged in delivery of products and components to customers and field fabrication sites, backhauls of material, and contract carriage. Its European Operations segment is engaged in primarily providing milk cooling and storage. The segment also includes process tanks and heat transfer products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

SEALED AIR CORP (SEE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sealed Air Corporation is a provider of packaging solutions integrating performance materials, automation, equipment and services. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect good and automate packaging processes. The Company operates through two segments: Food, and Protective. The Companys portfolio of solutions includes CRYOVAC brand for food packaging, LIQUIBOX for fluids and liquids systems, SEALED AIR brand for protective packaging, AUTOBAG brand for automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP brand for packaging. The Company delivers its packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids, medical and healthcare, e-commerce, logistics and omnichannel fulfilment operations, and industrials. Its food solutions are sold to food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based protein, fluids and liquids and cheese markets worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

