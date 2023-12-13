Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/13/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SEALED AIR CORP (SEE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sealed Air Corporation is a provider of packaging solutions integrating materials, automation, equipment, and services. The Company designs and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods, automate packaging processes, and enable e-commerce and digital connectivity for packaged goods. The Company operates through two segments: Food, and Protective. The portfolio of packaging solutions includes CRYOVAC brand food packaging, LIQUIBOX fluids and liquids systems, SEE brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP brand packaging, SEE Touchless Automation solutions and prismiq digital packaging and printing. The Company delivers its packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids, medical and healthcare, e-commerce, logistics and omnichannel fulfilment operations, and industrials. It provides temperature assurance packaging solutions under the Kevothermal and TempGuard brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SEALED AIR CORP

SEE Guru Analysis

SEE Fundamental Analysis

DLH HOLDINGS CORP (DLHC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DLH Holdings Corp. is a provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics. The Company's services and solutions include Defense and Veteran Health Solutions, Human Services and Solutions, Public Health and Life Sciences and Infinibyte Cloud Services. Its Defense and Veteran Health Solutions provides critical healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions. Its Human Services and Solutions combines subject matter expertise in information technology and analytics to provide program monitoring and evaluation; electronic medical records migration; data collection and management; and nutritional and social health assessments. Its Public Health and Life Sciences solutions include clinical trials, epidemiology studies, advancing disease prevention methods and health promotion to at-risk communities. It also offers Infinibyte Cloud as a platform-as-a-service cloud service to United States government agencies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DLH HOLDINGS CORP

DLHC Guru Analysis

DLHC Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.