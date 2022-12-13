Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/13/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GREIF, INC. (GEF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greif, Inc. is a global producer of industrial packaging products and services with operations in over 35 countries. The Company operates through three business segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment offers industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers and closure systems for industrial packaging products, among others and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services. The Paper Packaging & Services segment produces and sells containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers, and other corrugated products to customers in North America in industries such as packaging, automotive, food and building products. The Land Management segment is focused on the harvesting and regeneration of its United States timber properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

JJILL INC (JILL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: J.Jill, Inc. (J.Jill) is an omnichannel retailer of women's apparel. J.Jill is a women's apparel brand focused on customers in the 45 age segment. Its products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold primarily through its Retail and Direct channels. It operates 247 stores nationwide and an e-commerce platform. Its diverse assortment of apparel spans knit and woven tops, bottoms and dresses as well as sweaters and outerwear. It also offers a range of complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry and hosiery. Its products are available across a full range of sizes including Misses, Petites, Women's and Tall, and reflect a modern balance of style, quality, comfort and ease at accessible price points. It offers two sub-brands as extensions of its brand aesthetic: Pure Jill and Wearever. Pure Jill sub-brand reflects the art of understated ease. Wearever sub-brand consists of its refined rayon jersey knit collection that is designed for work, travel, and home.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

