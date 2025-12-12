Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/12/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CLOROX CO (CLX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Clorox Company is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. Its Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning, disinfecting and professional products marketed and sold under the Clorox, Clorox2, Pine-Sol, Scentiva, Tilex, Liquid-Plumr and Formula 409 brands in the United States. Its Household segment consists of bags and wraps, cat litter and grilling products marketed and sold under the Glad, Fresh Step and Scoop Away, and Kingsford brands in the United States. The lifestyle segment consists of food, water-filtration and natural personal care products marketed and sold under the Hidden Valley, Brita and Burts Bees brands. International consists of products sold outside the United States. Its products within this segment include laundry additives, home care products, bags and wraps, cat litter, water-filtration products and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC (CPRX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases. The Company markets three drug products: FIRDAPSE (amifampridine), FYCOMPA (perampanel), and AGAMREE (vamorolone). FIRDAPSE is a treatment for people six years of age or older living with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS). The Company, through its sub-licensee, also offers FIRDAPSE in Canada and Japan. FYCOMPA is a prescription medicine used alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures in people with epilepsy aged four and older and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in people with epilepsy aged 12 and older. AGAMREE is a corticosteroid with a structure that retains the potent anti-inflammatory effects of traditional corticosteroids used in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP INC (MD) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. is a provider of physician services, including newborn, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The Companys affiliated clinicians provide services to women, babies and children across the continuum of care, both in hospital settings and office-based practices. Its specialties include obstetrics, maternal-fetal medicine and neonatology, complemented by pediatric subspecialties. It offers specialized and critical care services through approximately 4,400 affiliated physicians and other clinicians. It provides neonatal clinical care, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications. The Company provides maternal-fetal and obstetrical medical care to expectant mothers experiencing complicated pregnancies primarily in areas where its affiliated neonatal physicians practice.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ADEIA INC (ADEA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adeia Inc. is a research and development and intellectual property licensing company. The Company operates as an incubator that invests in advanced research and development to create technologies for the entertainment, media, consumer electronics and semiconductor industries. It invents, develops, acquires, and licenses fundamental innovations that enhance a range of devices and shape the way various people explore and experience entertainment across a variety of platforms. Its solutions are focused on its consumers' interaction with media, consumer electronics, and entertainment. Its IP licensing platform provides access to innovations that allow its customers, who are media, entertainment, consumer electronics, and semiconductor companies, to create technology solutions and products. It licenses its IP portfolio across markets, such as multichannel video programming distributors, over-the-top video service providers, social media companies, consumer electronics, and semiconductors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

MATCH GROUP INC (MTCH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 30% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Match Group, Inc., through its portfolio companies, is a provider of digital technologies designed to help people make connections. The Companys global portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and more, each built to increase its users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its segments include Tinder, Hinge, Evergreen & Emerging, and MG Asia. Tinder is an online dating platform with swipe technology. It offers Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, or Tinder Platinum subscriptions. Hinge is an application focused on millennial and younger generations in English-speaking countries and several other European markets. It offers two premium subscriptions: Hinge+ and HingeX. MG Asia brands primarily focus on serving various Asian and Middle Eastern markets. MG Asia's brands are Azar and The Pairs. Match is an online dating application, and Meetic, a European online dating brand, are included in the Evergreen & Emerging segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP (PLTK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Playtika Holding Corp is a developer of mobile games. The Companys Playtika Boost Platform provides live game operations services and a proprietary technology to support portfolio of games. The Company owns and manages 15 games. It includes both casual and casino-themed games. The Company also provides free-to-play mobile games. The Company distributes its games through various web and mobile platforms such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms. The Companys games include Slotomania, Bingo Blitz, House of Fun, Caesars Slots, World Series of Poker, Best Fiends, Junes Journey, Solitaire Grand Harvest, and Board Kings. The Companys games are available on iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CIMPRESS PLC (CMPR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Printing Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cimpress plc is focused on mass customization of printing and related products, via which it delivers volumes of individually small-sized customized orders. Its segments include Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen and All Other Businesses. The Vista segment includes Vista, the parent brand of multiple offerings, including VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Depositphotos. The PrintBrothers segment includes its druck.at, Printdeal, and WIRmachenDRUCK businesses. The Print Group segment includes its Easyflyer, Exaprint, Pixartprinting, and Tradeprint businesses. The National Pen segment includes the global operations of its National Pen business, which manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparel and gifts. The All Other Businesses segment includes two businesses grouped together based on materiality. Its products are marketing materials, business cards, signage, packaging and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

FRONTDOOR INC (FTDR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Frontdoor, Inc. is a provider of home warranties and new home structural warranties in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes, typically their assets, from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. It operates primarily under the American Home Shield and 2-10 HBW brands. Its annual service plan agreement covers the repair or replacement of components of up to 29 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as optional coverage for electronics, pools, spas and pumps. Its operations also include its Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning to provide services. It has approximately 2.1 million active home warranties across all brands in the United States, including its American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark and 2-10 HBW brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ASGN INC (ASGN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 10% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASGN Incorporated is a provider of information technology (IT) services and solutions to the commercial and government sectors. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial segment provides a spectrum of IT services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and large mid-market clients. Growth in this segment is being driven by digital transformation and innovation requirements, including that of AI, workforce mobilization, and modern enterprise needs across five industry verticals: Financial Services, Consumer and Industrial, Technology, Media, and Telecom, Healthcare, and Business and Government Services. The Federal Government segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, AI/ML, application, and digital transformation to agencies in both the public and private sectors. The segment provides services under time-and-materials, cost-reimbursable, and firm-fixed-price contracts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

